7 qualities you’ll never see in millionaires

The most successful individuals never claim to be bored because they always see opportunities to learn and experiment around them. Rather than twiddling their thumbs, they are out meeting people, taking classes, reading books, and expanding their repertoire of skills and knowledge.

Want to start your mission to become a millionaire? Take a hint from those who are already rich and do as they do.

Larry Kim is the founder of WordStream, the world's largest PPC marketing software company, managing over a Billion dollars in advertising spend for over ten thousand customers, and employing over 200 people. He's also the CEO of MobileMonkey, Inc, a provider of AI based chatbot software.

This article originally appeared on Medium.