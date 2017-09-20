Billionaire Mark Cuban: 'Don't follow your passion'

Chances are, you've been advised to "follow your passion" or "do what you love" at one point in your life.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban says to ignore that conventional career advice. In fact, "'follow your passion' is easily the worst advice you could ever give or get," the "Shark Tank" star wrote on his blog in 2012.

Your passions "aren't worth a nickel," he continues. "Think about all those passions that you considered making a career out of or building a company around. How many were/are there? … Why were you not able to make a career or business out of any of those passions?

"Or, if you have been able to have some success, what was the key to the success? Was it the passion or the effort you put into your job or company?"