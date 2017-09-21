Head of A.I. at Google slams the kind of ‘A.I. apocalypse’ fear-mongering Elon Musk has been doing

That optimistic view of the potential of AI is driving Google's plans for the future: CEO Sundar Pichai has called for Google to be an "AI-first" company, according to Giannandrea. Google will increasingly build products that depend on AI technology.

In the future, Giannandrea expects a world of "pervasive computing," meaning that instead of carrying around computing power in our pocket in the form of a smartphone, it will be built into the infrastructure all around us. And that pervasive computing will be personalized. Google Home, a voice-activated speaker assistant, is a harbinger of what is to come, says Giannandrea.

While tech behemoths are aggressively pursuing AI, Giannandrea says it is a space ripe with opportunity for individual entrepreneurs. Google makes much of its research and data available publicly for engineers to access and build off of.

"For the startup community this is a super exciting time," says Giannandrea. Investors are especially interested in dumping venture capital dollars into health-care startups in particular, he has observed.

The AI chief is excited to see computers get to the point where they can process and analyze written language.

"One of the most exciting research areas for me is in language understanding. I think that is kind of the holy grail for applied artificial intelligence. We are surrounded by documents and websites and news articles, literally hundreds of thousands published every minute, and the question is how to make sense of all this data," says Giannandrea. "Today, computers can't 'read' in the sense of read and understand and summarize a document, and so I think progress in that area is one that I am really excited about."