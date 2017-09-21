Head of A.I. at Google slams the kind of ‘A.I. apocalypse’ fear-mongering Elon Musk has been doing

Billionaire tech titan Elon Musk says the global race for artificial intelligence will cause World War IIIand that governments will take the technology "at gunpoint" if necessary. The Tesla and SpaceX chief has said robots will be able to do everything better than humans can. And he has said "AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization" that poses "vastly more risk" than North Korea.
The dire warnings have gotten a tremendous amount of attention. As one of the most high profile entrepreneurs in the country, his words hold weight for many. When Musk tweets, people pay attention.
And yet, predictions about a dangerous future with artificial intelligence are grossly unhelpful, according to John Giannandrea, the senior vice president of engineering at Google, who is in charge of the tech giant's AI efforts.
"I just object to the hype and the sort of sound bites that some people have been making," says Giannandrea, speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt SF on Tuesday. "I am definitely not worried about the AI apocalypse."