Google Home one-ups Amazon Echo, now lets you call phones

Google Home can now place phone calls.

Google announced that the new feature is rolling out to owners of its Amazon Echo competitor now. Amazon's product also allows calls, but only to other Echos. With the Google Home, you can call any number in the U.S. or Canada for free.

You'll need to activate the feature from a phone with the Google Home app installed. For now, it'll only display "unknown caller" when you call someone else, which could be problematic for folks who don't answer strange numbers. People who subscribe to Google Fi can have their name appear, and Google says the feature will eventually be available for all phone numbers.

Also, you can only dial contacts stored in your Google Contacts account, or businesses, which means you might not be able to call everyone in your iPhone phonebook (yet.)

Still, most folks should be able to say "OK Google, call mom," or "OK Google, call John's Pizza shop," as soon as the feature hits. It's rolling out in stages so check for it now and over the coming days.