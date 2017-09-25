Multi-billionaire tech investor: There will be a Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates of A.I.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, worth more than $85 billion, is one of the richest men alive, according to Forbes. He was a pioneer in the software industry.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg became one of the most iconic tech entrepreneurs in the world for his innovations in social media. He's now worth more than $68 billion.

Both tech titans Gates and Zuckerberg have changed the course of history.

Soon there will be a Mark Zuckerberg and a Bill Gates of artificial intelligence, says multi-billionaire tech investor Jim Breyer. Breyer is the founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, a venture capital company based in the heart of Silicon Valley. He made much of his wealth as an early investor in tech companies like Facebook and Etsy.