By 2050, A.I. will have the same ability to learn as humans, says billionaire tech investor

Within the next three and a half decades, artificial intelligence will be able to learn at the same speed as humans.

That's according to Jim Breyer, the founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Breyer was an early investor in Facebook and Etsy and is as a billionaire three times over, according to Forbes. He's especially interested in artificial intelligence, and as a top-tier investor, Breyer spends much of his time traveling around the world learning from the smartest people in the industry so he can back the best new companies.

"When I visit campuses and speak to the AI experts, there is a median year of 2050 where they think the self-learning capability of AI will be singular and will be at human-level intelligence," says Breyer, speaking at CNBC and Institutional Investor's Delivering Alpha conference in New York City.

"So, 2050? Does it happen? There are a lot of people who don't think that is the case. It is median data from some of the best AI researchers in the world."