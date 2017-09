By and large, your thinking determines your success. That's why the uber-successful understand the importance that mental habits and routines have in their wealth creation.

They won't cause your bank account to magically grow overnight, but as someone who went from $200 and no job to millionaire CEO, trust me when I say that the right shifts to your mental routines will eventually have an impact.

Start making these mental shifts today, and see just how far they take you: