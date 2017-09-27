Saga of a man who had to work for the ex he ghosted goes viral

The ongoing saga of a man we'll call "GG" who was assigned to work for his ex, whom he "ghosted" over a decade ago, first went viral after the man's letter appeared on Alison Green's widely read advice blog Ask A Manager in late August. He has now written in with an update — and it's a doozy.

The basics: "GG" was dating "Sylvia." GG and Sylvia moved in together. Three years later, GG decided he couldn't fully commit to the relationship. He packed up his stuff and left without any explanation. They never spoke again.

Ten years later, GG was hired as a subordinate to Sylvia. GG wrote for suggestions as to what he should do.

In her response, Green advised GG to be as upfront and mature as possible. "Contact Sylvia ahead of time to let her know you work there so that she's not blindsided by it on her first day," she said, and cop to his past bad behavior.

She also warned GG that his efforts might not be enough to keep him in his role.

"I don't know that you can salvage this!" she wrote. "It's not reasonable to ask Sylvia to manage someone who she has this history with. You can try and see what her take on it is, but I'd be prepared to have to move on, whatever that might look like for you. I get that it's going to be inconvenient — maybe even quite hard — but there may not be an alternative here."



The letter and response on Ask a Manager garnered over 1,800 comments and sparked discussions on Twitter for days. Reactions generally ranged from unsympathetic to scathing.