Why one CEO doesn’t hire people who say they’re smart

During a job interview, you want to appear competent, intelligent and enthusiastic about the position.

But, if you're seeking a job at Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, don't assume being smart will be enough to get you the gig. CEO Daniel Schwartz looks for candidates who are more focused on going the extra mile.

To figure out who fits the bill, Schwartz asks the same question during every interview: "Are you smart or do you work hard?" as he tells Adam Bryant in an interview with The New York Times.

"You want hard workers," he says. "You'd be surprised how many people tell me, 'I don't need to work hard, I'm smart.' Really? Humility is important."