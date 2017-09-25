The No. 1 mistake homebuyers make when trying to get a good deal

Say you negotiate the purchase price down 5 percent from what the seller is asking and are able to get the loan you want at a quarter point below market rate. Sounds like a great deal, right? Well, not so much if the reason the seller is willing to decrease the price is because the home needs repairs or renovations.

If you're saving $10,000 on the purchase price but you have to spend $30,000 gutting the kitchen, the home might not be much of a deal.

Don't be fooled by the sticker price. It's only the beginning.

For buyers who have saved up and worked toward buying a home for years, it can be overwhelming to think about all the abstract costs associated with homeownership. Khalfani-Cox says to think of it like buying a car: You might be able to afford a $300 a month payment on its own, but how much does it cost once you add the price of gas, insurance, oil changes and other maintenance?

"It's a misconception as a car owner to think that it's the down payment on the car and the monthly cost, and that's it," she says. "Ditto for homeowners. You should not think, 'Oh I got an interest rate of 3 percent, I got a good deal!' or 'The home is being offered for $300,000 and I got it for $280,000. I got a great deal!'"