The twin brothers first designed their signature tank, the unmanned Ripsaw, in 2001 for the U.S. military. At 60 miles per hour, it's the fastest dual-track vehicle in the world, according to "The Filthy Rich Guide." The invention scored the pair a contract with the U.S. army, and they began developing a weaponized version capable of both manned and unmanned operations. Now it's available commercially, with 16 inches of suspension travel and up to 1,500 horsepower.

But these tanks don't come cheap: The basic model Ripsaw EV2 will set you back $495,000 for single-seat, $545,000 for two seats and $595,000 for four seats. Of course, billionaires are anything but basic, so extra amenities, including everything from from infrared thermal imaging for improved night vision to increased speed to armor plating, can all be customized for a fee, easily doubling or tripling the price of the tank.