He sold an app to Snapchat for $54 million and now makes money traveling the world

It's been two years since Garrett Gee and his wife Jessica (who goes by "Settie") decided to sell all of their belongings, take the $45,000 in proceeds and begin traveling the world with their two young children.

They made the decision to pack up and leave their home in Utah in 2015, a year after Gee sold the mobile-scanning app he co-founded to Snapchat. The deal, valued at $54 million at the time, gave Gee and his family a hefty financial cushion.

And yet, after traveling through 45 countries on 150 flights, the family hasn't spent any of the money earned from the sale. Garrett, Jessica and their two children, 4-year-old Dorothy and 2-year-old Manilla, have been traveling the globe earning money as "The Bucket List Family."

"It's been two years," Gee tells CNBC Make It in a Skype interview from a hotel in San Francisco. "We're still going."