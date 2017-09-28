Colleges make a fortune from saying 'no' to applications—here’s how much

For students, college applications are one more step in the tedious process ofgetting into and choosing the right school. But for colleges, applications serve as something else entirely: A revenue stream.

That's according to LendEdu, which conducted a study to find just how much colleges and universities make in total from application fees and specifically from denials.

Using 2015-2016 college admissions data, LendEDU created a list of the 500 colleges with the highest enrolled-to-admitted ratios, 500 colleges that make the most revenue from total applications and 500 colleges that make the most from declined applications.

Here are the top 10 schools that made the most from declined student applications, with their corresponding revenue from total applications, enrolled-to-admitted ratios and application fees: