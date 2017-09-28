Mark Cuban and Pitbull lend private planes to help with relief efforts in Puerto Rico

On Monday, Cuban loaned the Dallas Mavericks' private plane to point guard J.J. Barea to bring essential supplies to his native island, according to ESPN. The trip meant Barea had to miss the first day of Mavericks training camp.

"They loaded up a bunch of stuff, supplies, etc., to take over to Puerto Rico, and they're going to turn around and come back," ESPN reports Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle saying. "[Barea]'s going to take his mom and grandmother back with him, and my understanding is his dad is going to stay over there and slug it out with all of the recovery efforts."

Barea, who is the only Puerto Rican player currently active in the league, has also started an online fundraiser with his wife, Viviana Ortiz, and raised more than $130,000 thus far to help with relief efforts. Carmelo Anthony, whose father is Puerto Rican, similarly launched a campaign that's raised over $250,000.