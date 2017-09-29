This multi-millionaire makes money traveling the world—here's how you can, too

Garrett Gee and his wife Jessica have what many might see as the best job ever: They make money traveling the world with their kids.

Over the past two years, they've visited 45 countries with 4-year-old Dorothy and 2-year-old Manilla as "The Bucket List Family." The couple documents their adventures on their blog and social media accounts, and works with brands to build sponsored content and partnerships.

"I feel like I cheated at life in some ways," Gee tells CNBC Make It.

And who wouldn't want to leave their cubicle behind to swim with whales, scale mountains and have the ongoing adventures Gee's family has had? But before you pack your bags and give your two weeks' notice, consider the honest advice Gee has for those looking to make a sweeping change.

"Don't jump off one ship," he says, "until you have another ship to jump onto."

"For people who have a stable, full-time job," he says, "I think it's really smart that you spend your off hours or your weekends trying to spin up or build up whatever your next project or venture that you want to do is."