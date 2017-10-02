7 skills to leave off your resume

When writing a resume, some folks subscribe to a "spaghetti on the wall" philosophy — throw everything that you've got on it and see what sticks. But to recruiters and hiring managers, it's all about quality, not quantity. After all, with only about seven seconds to capture their attention, you want to make sure you get to the good stuff right away. Because of this, it's probably a good idea to pare down your skills section from time to time.

Consider an artist's portfolio, for example.

"Any serious practitioner will tell you that your portfolio is only has strong as its weakest piece. The same can be said of the skills you list on your resume — less is more," says Aurora Meneghello, career coach and founder of Repurpose Your Purpose.

Wondering what exactly you should strike from your resume? Start with these seven items.