I got the $450 travel credit card everyone was raving about—here's how much money I've saved

The introduction of the Chase Sapphire Reserve made headlines last year with its unmatched travel rewards, including a sign-up bonus of 100,000 points and three times points on travel and dining.

It was so popular that the bank actually ran out of metal cards within days of unveiling it.

"The Points Guy," who travels the world for next to nothing, thanks to credit-card rewards and frequent-flyer miles, called it "one of the most compelling travel rewards cards in the industry."

I typically hate spending money, but I jumped on the chance to sign up for the $450-a-year credit card.

It's been nearly a year since I started swiping the Sapphire Reserve. Here's the breakdown of the rewards I've earned and money I've saved since opening the card in October 2016: