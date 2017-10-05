5 things highly successful people do with their money before turning 30

Not all debt is created equal. An effective strategy for paying it off is to rank all of your debt in order of interest rate, from highest to lowest. Then prioritize the debt with the highest interest rate, while still paying the minimum on all of your debts, in order to pay less over the lifespan of your loans.

There is an alternate option, too: Rank your debt in order of size and start with the smallest. It's a strategy that personal finance expert Dave Ramsey calls the "snowball method." The idea is that each time you pay off one form of debt, you build momentum, which helps you tackle the next biggest, and so on.