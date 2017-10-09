Founder: 3 reasons why I'm keeping my company in Venezuela

Nowadays, beginning with a garage is almost cliché. I have in mind the garages of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak of Apple, or of William Hewlett and David Packard of HP. It's a cliche from which we didn't escape.

We originated in a garage that was initially a sort of storage room, where people abandoned forgotten objects and neglected projects. In eight days, after a lightning makeover of stain-erasing, wall-repainting, and carpet-laying, we transformed the space into a creative studio, a secret place for painting, drawing, and dreaming, a place where you bother no one and no one bothers you.

It was in this studio that I developed the vision for my company and where I worked to make that vision a reality. I bought second-hand computers, I hired my first employee, I dreamed up a plan. I'd be lying, though, if I pretended everything that lay outside my painted bubble of a garage was equally as idyllic.

Outside the bubble was Caracas, Venezuela's capital. The urban center ranks as the world's most dangerous city, filled with street violence and political tension. The country itself is also in turmoil. As we're seeing in the news, it's grappling with devastating inflation, shortages of food and consumer goods, and extreme poverty. Increasingly violent political clashes between protesters and government forces only add to the chaos.