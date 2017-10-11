How long you have to save to afford a 10% down payment on a home

Buying a home will likely be the biggest purchase of your life. And, as with all major savings goals, the sooner you start setting aside money, the easier it will be.

To give you an idea of just how far in advance you should plan before buying your first home, personal finance site NerdWallet determined how long you'd have to save to afford a moderately priced home with a 10 percent down payment, based on average earnings and spending habits for three different age groups.

The average income and spending comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The chart assumes a 10 percent down payment on a $322,300 mortgage and assumes all available savings go towards the down payment.

