10 simple ways to improve your chances for a raise

All across America, it is performance review time — the annual ritual of nervousness and wincing when everyone from interns to executives gear up to receive critical feedback about their work. In addition to the evaluation of performance and success, this is the time where managers and HR pros decide on bonuses, promotions and raises.

While employees probably cannot turn the tide of a poor performance streak, there are behaviors you can practice that will improve your chances for a raise this review cycle or next.

For insight, we turned to Joel Garfinkle, executive coach and author of "Get Paid What You're Worth." "Your manager will most likely never come to you and simply give you a raise. You need to ask for the pay increase. Don't be afraid to ask for the raise," Garfinkle says.

Here he weighs in on the 10 simple ways to show your boss you're ready for a raise.