Although nearly one in five Americans experience a mental illness annually, the subject remains taboo — especially in the workplace. Many workers may not feel comfortable expressing their mental health struggles, so they continue on with stressful deadlines and high-pressure meetings.

Erika J. Kendrick, author of the mental fitness workbook "Who Moved My Happy," understands not every employee can walk into the HR office and talk frankly about mental health. Instead, she offers practical advice on how to move forward in that reality.

"It's not as simple as waltzing to the CEO, having one conversation, and it's all magically fixed," says Kendrick, who tours nationally about mental health. "It's about establishing a plan that crosses your work and personal life, and committing to that every day."

Here, Kendrick describes how to stay mentally fit, ways to identify stressful triggers, and the four concrete steps to take if work is getting you down.