Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the crucial management lesson he learned from sports

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has spent the past 25 years of his career working at the software giant.

But he says he learned a critical lesson about leadership not during his time as an executive in the tech industry, but from his experience playing high school sports in India. As a junior at Hyderabad Public School, Nadella played cricket, the popular bat-and-ball game often compared to baseball.

His team had a great reputation, and some of his teammates went on to play the sport professionally. Nadella himself was "obsessed" with the sport, the CEO said in a recent interview with The New York Times' Rebecca Blumenstein.

But he wasn't always good at it.

What happened during one particular match taught him a key lesson about success that he still carries with him today.