VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's how you can afford to stay in this $10,000-a-night ski lodge in Utah

TripAdvisor Rentals

As the weather cools down, the ski slopes will soon start to heat up.

If you're searching for the perfect spot for a winter getaway, but can't afford the extravagance of a $185 million ski chalet in Switzerland, there are luxurious options available stateside.

One such location is the Peak 5 Colony Mountain Lodge at Canyons Resort in Park City, Utah. The 30,000-square-foot home has 12 bedrooms, a fully-outfitted gourmet kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the mountains outside. The list of amenities is nothing to scoff at either, including everything from heated floors to a fully-stocked game room to a private gym.

The mansion starts at $9,995 a night. Think that price tag is out of reach? Not necessarily. There's room for 26 people to sleep, according to TripAdvisor Rentals, bringing the cost to around $385 per person per night when the space is maxed out at that .

Let's take a look inside.

There's plenty of room to relax in the estate's many sitting areas, outlined by custom woodwork and sparkling chandeliers. Floor-to-ceiling windows soak the living room in natural light and provide a one-of-a-kind view of the surrounding mountains and ski runs.

TripAdvisor Rentals

The fully-equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including multiple ovens, that will make the chef of the family feel right at home. There are also numerous kitchenettes throughout the space.

TripAdvisor Rentals

With seating for up to 41 people, it's safe to invite everyone over for dinner.

TripAdvisor Rentals

Each bedroom comes with its own personality and perks, including private balconies.

TripAdvisor Rentals

There are also flat-screen televisions and fireplaces.

TripAdvisor Rentals

In addition to heated floors and stone bathrooms, guests can relax in the Jacuzzi, sauna or steam shower.

TripAdvisor Rentals

Curl up with a book in the estate's private library or head to the game room for some friendly family competition.

TripAdvisor Rentals

Other amenities include a wine cellar, theater room, barbecue grill and 18-car garage.

TripAdvisor Rentals

Avid skiers can take advantage of the ski prep room, situated steps from the slopes. The room features cabinets custom-built to store skis and snowboards, 10 boot warmers and a fireplace to thaw after a long day in the snow.

TripAdvisor Rentals

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: This $185 million mansion has hidden rooms and an underground lake—take a look inside

Step inside Switzerland's most expensive estate
Step inside Switzerland's most expensive estate   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...