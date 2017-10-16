Here's how you can afford to stay in this $10,000-a-night ski lodge in Utah

As the weather cools down, the ski slopes will soon start to heat up.

If you're searching for the perfect spot for a winter getaway, but can't afford the extravagance of a $185 million ski chalet in Switzerland, there are luxurious options available stateside.

One such location is the Peak 5 Colony Mountain Lodge at Canyons Resort in Park City, Utah. The 30,000-square-foot home has 12 bedrooms, a fully-outfitted gourmet kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the mountains outside. The list of amenities is nothing to scoff at either, including everything from heated floors to a fully-stocked game room to a private gym.

The mansion starts at $9,995 a night. Think that price tag is out of reach? Not necessarily. There's room for 26 people to sleep, according to TripAdvisor Rentals, bringing the cost to around $385 per person per night when the space is maxed out at that .

Let's take a look inside.

There's plenty of room to relax in the estate's many sitting areas, outlined by custom woodwork and sparkling chandeliers. Floor-to-ceiling windows soak the living room in natural light and provide a one-of-a-kind view of the surrounding mountains and ski runs.