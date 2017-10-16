October 16 is National Boss Day, an annual unofficial holiday Hallmark says has existed since 1958. Despite being an informal celebration, a quick search on Twitter shows how workers across the country, like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" executive producer and this team of JetBlue employees below, are partaking.

But not all of us may have a rosy relationship with our own bosses.

If you've failed on a project or made a mistake at work recently and you want to get back on your manager's good side, a simple greeting card or coffee might not do the trick.

Executive coach and career expert Jeff Black tells CNBC Make It that there are ways for you to restore your image and credibility.

Here are three strategies Black says you can follow to restore trust between you and your boss.