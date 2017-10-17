VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

This $16.5 million penthouse is the most expensive in Charleston—take a look inside

This is the most expensive penthouse in Charleston   

The most expensive penthouse ever to hit the market in Charleston is on sale for $16.5 million.

The 8,000-square-foot duplex unfolds over the top two floors of The People's Building — the very first skyscraper built in state of South Carolina in 1911.

Source: Hudson Phillips Properties
You can get a full tour of this mansion-in-the-sky on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Take a look inside:

The lavish residence boasts more than 80 massive windows to take in views of The Holy City's steeple-filled skyline.

"This penthouse was specifically designed to capture the sun from coffee to cocktails, and to have grand entertaining space for everyone who comes here," says The Corcoran Group broker Leighton Candler, who is marketing the property in conjunction with Hudson Phillips Charleston Properties.

Source: Hudson Phillips Properties

The formal dining room seats 12, under an Italian crystal chandelier from the 1800s.

Source: Hudson Phillips Properties
Behind two sets of double doors is the 1,500 square foot master suite, with its marble-covered bath, over-sized shower and a separate shower room expressly for the owner's poodle, Harry.

Source: Hudson Phillips Properties
A grand staircase leads to a billiard room and two en-suite guestrooms, one of which leads out to the 3,500 square foot mega-terrace.

The rooftop garden surrounds an "al fresco" dining area with sweeping vistas of Charleston's historic downtown district.

Source: Hudson Phillips Properties
"No other residence has 360-degree views of the city from such a high vantage point," says broker Leslie Turner of Hudson Phillips. "It really is a private, special oasis in the heart of Charleston."

Watch a new episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," Thursday at 10P/ET.

