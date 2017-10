Saving for a rainy day is crucial. In fact, some experts advise building an emergency fund even before tackling your debt.

Just how much should you have stashed away in case life throws you a curve-ball? Six months' worth of living expenses, says billionaire Mark Cuban.

"If you don't like your job at some point or you get fired or you have to move or something goes wrong, you're going to need at least six months' income," the star of ABC's "Shark Tank" tells Vanity Fair.