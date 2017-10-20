The IRS increased 401k contribution limits by $500—here's what that means for you

On Thursday, the IRS announced that 401(k) contribution limits will increase by $500. In 2018, employees who participate in the employer sponsored plan will be able to contribute as much as $18,500 per year, up from $18,000.

Contribution limits were last increased in 2015 when they went from $17,500 to $18,000.

Doesn't sound like a big deal? It is. That extra $500 could help you more than you may think.

As personal finance site NerdWallet points out, it could mean up to $70,000 more in your retirement account.