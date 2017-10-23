Nearly fifty years ago, a fresh-faced young actor named Amitabh Bachchan traveled to Mumbai, the so-called "City of Dreams," to find work.
Since then, he has starred in more than 200 films and is now considered by many the "undisputed Godfather of Bollywood."
Bollywood — a portmanteau created from Bombay (as Mumbai was formerly called) and Hollywood — is the nickname for the Hindi film industry centered around the city.
It contributes nearly half of the total box office revenue in India, according to a 2016 Deloitte report, and has picked up a sizable international audience over the years. One of Bollywood's recent films, "Dangal," has raked in nearly $300 million at the box office, with a majority of it coming from outside India. That is an Indian film industry record.