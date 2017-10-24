Millennials are afraid to invest in the stock market—here's how you can overcome the fear

According to financial-advice website Bankrate, only one in three millennials is investing in the stock market. That could be because of anxiety, Ally Invest found, after conducting a survey of more than 2,000 Americans aged 18 and older.

"New survey data suggests the 'Someday Scaries' could be" a factor holding young people back, Ally reports. About 61 percent of adults say they find investing in the stock market "scary or intimidating." And millennials feel significantly more intimidated than Baby Boomers or those in Generation X, it says.

A majority of Americans say they know they will need to be more financially secure someday but don't know how to get there, Ally finds. For millennials, that number jumps to 70 percent.

There are a few reasons why, according to the data. Half of respondents say the thought of losing money in a bad investment is an obstacle while over a third, 35 percent, say the amount of money they believe to be required to invest is. Just under a third, 31 percent, say they don't know whom to trust to help them invest. And 24 percent say they don't know how to get started.