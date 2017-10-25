Einstein's handwritten theory of happiness sold at auction for $1.3 million—here's what it says

20th century genius Albert Einstein had many theories beyond relativity, including one he scribbled down about happiness, which was sold at an auction in Jerusalem, Israel, on Tuesday for $1.3 million, the Associated Press reports.

It reads: "A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness."

The theoretical physicist reportedly wrote the note in 1922 while traveling in Tokyo, Japan, around the time he'd learned he was to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics. He did not have cash to tip a bellboy and gave him the note instead, telling him that, because of his fame, it "will probably be worth more than a regular tip."

He wasn't wrong.

The bidding began at $2,000 and quickly escalated before reaching its final sum 25 minutes later, said Gal Weiner, the CEO of the auction house. He did not identify the buyer or the seller.