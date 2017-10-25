This is how long you really have to make a decision after receiving a job offer

"If the employer has done their job, including selling the candidate on the opportunity and addressing any questions," Nelson tells CNBC Make It, "the candidate's decision should be easy and take less than three days."

Rachel Ernst, head of employee success at Reflektive, a performance management software company, agrees. She and her team usually anticipate a response within three business days.

"We don't want to force people to make a quick decision," Ernst tells CNBC Make It. "We want people to think thoroughly through their decision."

Of course, there are exceptions. If the job entails moving cities, working significantly different hours or making other big life changes, asking for longer than 72 hours makes sense. But whatever you do, be sure to make your decision within one week, or you could hurt your chances.

"I understand that candidates need time to make a thoughtful decision," Nelson says, "but anything longer than a week means that they aren't sure. Hesitation is a big red flag."

In fact, asking for more than one week could actually disqualify you, Ernst says, as it suggests you may not be excited about the opportunity.

If you do think you might need more time, there's is a right way to ask.

Bryan Miles, CEO of virtual working platform company BELAY, says that when you ask for more time, you should be prepared to answer the question, "Why?"