Airbnb CEO isn’t rushing to IPO: Warren Buffett told me to ‘get rich slow’

Airbnb has raised almost $4.5 billion in 12 rounds of funding. The online travel platform has a lot of investors who are expecting a payout. That has made Airbnb's impending IPO one of the most hotly anticipated.

But Airbnb CEO Brain Chesky is taking the advice of legendary investor Warren Buffett, who told him "get rich slow," the co-founder tells Fortune.

So far, building Airbnb has been a start-up sprint. In the fall of 2008, Chesky owed about $25,000 in credit card debt, which he used to launch the business. ("You know those binders that you put baseball cards in? We put credit cards in them," he told LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, on his podcast, "Masters of Scale.") Just eight years later, the company became profitable (in the second quarter of 2016), and its most recent $1 billion round of funding valued the company at $31 billion.

"Nothing about Airbnb was slow. It's only 9 years old. But I do think that it's been helpful for us to be able to go a little slower and take a little bit of a breather and be a little more thoughtful," Chesky says to Fortune.