What you can learn from LeBron James' secret to success on the court

On Tuesday, basketball superstar LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers lead a close victory over the Chicago Bulls by starting on a position he hasn't played in 12 years, according to ESPN. By doing so, James demonstrates just how important it can be to be flexible and a team player in the office.

In a postgame interview, James said that if his coach switches him to different positions on the basketball court, he is able to adapt quickly thanks to what he learned playing the sport during his childhood.

"I think the best thing for me personally is ever since I was a kid, I've always learned every position on the floor," James said. "When I started playing ball, for some odd reason, I could learn every single position on the floor all at one time."