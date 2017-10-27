No one can agree what 'middle class' means, and it might matter now more than ever

Last Sunday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter, "The average American family would get a $4,000 raise under the President's tax cut plan."

Her claim seems to be based on a paper released by the White House Council of Economic Advisors that says, "Reducing the statutory federal corporate tax rate from 35 to 20 percent would, the analysis below suggests, increase average household income in the United States by, very conservatively, $4,000 annually."

Other Republican leaders in Washington and members of the Trump administration have promoted the proposed tax plan as being materially helpful to "middle-class" Americans. But one of the problems that those trying to sell the plan keep running into is that the definition of "average," "typical" or "middle-class" remains unclear.

In an interview for FOX Business, GOP Senator Rob Portman said the tax plan "is focused on the middle class." When pressed by the host to define what that meant for a family in Ohio, he said, "about 150 grand for a family."

That's twice the median household income of a three-person, middle-class family in Ohio, which is $73,458, according to the Pew Research Center.