The best way to deal with failure

Failure is a part of life, and we make mistakes pretty much every day. How do we cope? Or better yet, how should we cope?
Academics and the mainstream media tend to offer a simple solution: Don't let it get to you and think about how things could have been worse.
These self-protective thoughts usually make you feel better. You move on.
But is it possible that popular wisdom is missing a bit of the puzzle? Does setting aside the negative emotions make you any less likely to repeat the mistake? Noelle Nelson, Baba Shiv and I decided to explore possible upsides of feeling bad about failure.