The fountains in front of the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas are one of the most iconic features on the Strip.

There's no better spot to watch the them perform their elaborate choreography than from the Hyde Bellagio, a nightclub inside the hotel. And patrons who want to take things to the next level can elevate their evening by purchasing control of the mesmerizing fountains for the night, as featured on a recent episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."