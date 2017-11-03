For aspiring vets, jobs are aplenty — demand set to rise 18 percent in 10 years

"A veterinarian's job is really to care for humanity by taking care of animals — we often talk about there only being one health. There's human, animal and environment and we serve all of that," said Joan Hendricks, dean of the UPenn's vet school.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, opportunities for veterinarians are set to climb by some 18 percent through 2026, while roles for vet technicians will rise by 20 percent in the same time frame. Salaries can reach into the high six-figures, depending on role and area of practice. And demand is so high that vet students often have two job offers when they graduate.

There aren't enough slots in U.S. vet schools to accommodate all applicants. Hendricks said there are about 4,000 spots for vet students across the country annually. UPenn now has 125 slots for students, up from 110, and the application process is highly competitive because the school can get up to 15 times more applicants than available slots.

Among the challenges for students is staying up to date on the "sheer amount of information" they need to know, she said. The information doubles every three years due to developments in biomedicine and in veterinary medicine, she added. The amount of training to become a vet is similar to what it takes to become a medical doctor.

"They just have to know a huge volume and be able to problem-solve," she said. "And they also have to be incredibly caring and intuitive and really good with animals."

Career options are plentiful once schooling is complete, from caring for companion animals to running one's own practice or even working for big pharmaceutical companies like Zoetis, which produces animal vaccines. The company is investing in research and development, supporting customers in companion animal practices and in working with food producers to ensure animals in the food supply chain are healthy.

"From a global perspective, there's been an increase in demand for the expertise that veterinarians provide to society," said Dr. Christine Jenkins, the company's chief medical officer for U.S. operations. "The demand is related to the increase in the size of the human population, an increase in affluence in developing countries, as well as an increase in overall urbanization."