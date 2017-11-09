How Wyclef Jean applied the lessons he learned in music to business

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Wyclef Jean has been a force in the music industry for decades.
First appearing in the hip-hop group The Fugees, Jean went on to work with music giants like Shakira and Will.i.am to cement his place as a hip hop giant.
Speaking to CNBC in an episode of Life Hacks Live from the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Jean detailed his passion for technology and how the lessons he learned in the music industry apply to the business world.
"You have to be kind but you have to have tough skin. That's for music, that's from movies, that's for anything," he said. "And you have to stand up for your dignity. Don't let nobody punk you. Don't let anybody talk down to you — woman or man."