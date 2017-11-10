There are few places in the world where you can wake up feeling like royalty — but the famed Hotel de Crillon in Paris certainly qualifies.
Located in the ritzy Place de la Concorde, the historic hotel was designed by the architect of the Palace of Versailles. In 2017, after a $200 million renovation, the Parisian landmark was reborn.
CNBC took a look inside Crillon's most expensive suites in a recent episode of "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."
For $38,000 per night, guests can awake in a mega-suite designed by Karl Lagerfeld called "Les Grands Appartements." The fashion icon's vision of chic French décor blends old and new; from the original marble sink from the Palace of Versailles, to the ultra-modern bookcase that opens with a push of a button to reveal a secret dressing room.
The suite also features a room inspired by Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, complete with a carpet designed to look like cat scratch marks.
Every room in the 3,000-square-foot residence offers stunning views of the Paris skyline, even from the 2-ton Carrara marble bathtub.
"We had to reinforce the floor to make sure that the bath doesn't go on the third floor," says Hotel de Crillon Managing Director Marc Raffray.
If guests are looking for even grander accommodations, they can book the largest hotel suite in Paris for a staggering $56,000 per night.
The opulent oasis includes three individual suites and two ballrooms, which took years and hundreds of craftsmen to restore.
"All the hard work has been done exactly as if it was done in the past," says Raffray.
The expansive quarters are literally fit for royalty; the famous former Queen of France Marie Antoinette once took piano lessons here. Two centuries later, in an adjoining ballroom, the League of Nations was established.
Crillon counts celebrities including Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin, Madonna and Taylor Swift among its guests. Now, the iconic hotel's A-list visitors can also enjoy a wealth of new VIP perks, such as an in-house barber shop, custom fitted with chairs made from 1960s Aston Martin leather interiors, and a brand-new subterranean pool with gleaming gold tiles.
Or, they can head to the gilded bar, where they can sip more than 213 kinds of champagne under a restored hand-painted ceiling.
"We really want the Hotel de Crillon to be more like a private mansion than a hotel," said Raffray. "We embrace the sense of place."
Watch an all new episode of "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," Thursday at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.
Don't miss: This $2.6 million sports car is one of the fastest on the planet—and Floyd Mayweather once owned it