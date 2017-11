The 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita is one of the fastest rides on the planet, reaching speeds of 254 miles per hour. And only two were ever made.

But what was just as impressive when one recently rolled onto the auction block in Monterey, Calif., was the fact that the 1,018-horsepower hypercar was once owned by boxing champ Floyd "Money" Mayweather.

The knockout whip sold to the highest bidder for a cool $2.6 million.