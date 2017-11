The infiltration of the Internet into modern life changed everything from how we communicate to how we shop to how we learn information.

The forthcoming permeation of robots into our world of the future will cause an even more significant change in modern life and business than the Internet already has, according to a prominent roboticist.

"I happen to believe that robotics will be bigger than the Internet," says Marc Raibert, the CEO and founder of robotics company Boston Dynamics.