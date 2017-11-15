A GoFundMe for the bicyclist fired for flipping off the President's motorcade has raised over $100,000

On October 29th, Juli Briskman was photographed giving the middle finger to President Donald Trump's motorcade during a weekend bike ride in Virginia.

The photo quickly went viral. The Monday after the photo was taken, Briskman told her employer, government contractor Akima, that she was the cyclist pictured. The next day, she was fired. Akima said she was in violation of the company's social media policy because she had used the photo on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The mother of two does not regret her decision — as she told HuffPost "In some ways, I'm doing better than ever" — but financially, Briskman must deal with the reality of being unemployed.

Enter Rob Mello, of Hudson, Massachusetts. Mello created a GoFundMe campaign to support Briskman and her family, reports the New York Post.

As of today, the campaign has raised over $100,000 from over 4,000 donors and has been shared more than 10,000 times.