Why Trump suspended an Obama administration wage gap initiative

At a White House press conference last year, then Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) chairwoman Jenny Yang stated that, "Pay discrimination goes undetected because of a lack of accurate information about what people are paid."

To address this issue, the Obama administration instructed employers to report information about employees pay, gender, race and ethnicity. But last month, the White House suspended this initiative indefinitely.

Trump supporters celebrated the decision, saying that it eliminates an undue burden placed on employers. Workers rights groups, on the other hand, said that the Trump administration had "surrendered to corporate special interests" and the National Women's Law Center said, "Make no mistake — it's an all-out attack on equal pay."

We took a look at what compliance with the Obama initiative would have asked of employers.