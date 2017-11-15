This $19,900 rocket ship pen will blow your mind

Swiss penmaker Caran d'Ache and avant garde watchmaker MB&F are taking their crafts to new heights — even out of this world, you might say.
Last year, the designers collaborated on the Astrograph, a rocket-shaped pen inspired by the moon landing.
Swiss penmaker Caran d'Ache and avant garde watchmaker MB&F are taking their crafts to new heights — even out of this world, you might say.
Last year, the designers collaborated on the Astrograph, a rocket-shaped pen inspired by the moon landing.
However, despite the playful nature of the item, the pen is decidedly luxe. Only 99 were ever produced and it retails for $19,900. Lucky for us, CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," got a close of up look at one available at Westime in Beverly Hills, a high-end watch and jewelry shop, as featured on a recent episode to the show.
"It's a piece of art, it's limited and most importantly, what our customers love is that it's unique," says Westime's Greg Simonian.
The rocket is constructed of 99 separate parts and plated with rare precious medals, such as rhodium and ruthenium. At the base is a 14-step ladder that leads to the ship's concealed entry door, which allows its landing legs to pop out.
"It takes more than 500 manual operations to produce each instrument, quite simply the most complex writing instrument ever made in the Caran d'Ache workshops," the Astrograph's website says.
Inside, the rocket hides its true purpose: A fountain pen with a nib made of 24-karat gold.
The pen also comes with a magnetic miniature astronaut, who can be attached to the body of the rocket.
Even the box it comes in fits the theme, serving as the spacecraft's requisite launch pad. Ready for takeoff in 3… 2… 1…
Watch new episodes of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" Thursdays at 10P/ET.
Don't miss: You can own this Ferrari go-kart for $30,000