This $19,900 rocket ship pen will blow your mind

However, despite the playful nature of the item, the pen is decidedly luxe. Only 99 were ever produced and it retails for $19,900. Lucky for us, CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," got a close of up look at one available at Westime in Beverly Hills, a high-end watch and jewelry shop, as featured on a recent episode to the show.

"It's a piece of art, it's limited and most importantly, what our customers love is that it's unique," says Westime's Greg Simonian.

The rocket is constructed of 99 separate parts and plated with rare precious medals, such as rhodium and ruthenium. At the base is a 14-step ladder that leads to the ship's concealed entry door, which allows its landing legs to pop out.