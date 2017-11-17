Warren Buffett and Bill Gates reveal the best business decisions they've ever made

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have both founded highly profitable companies so it's safe to say that they've made quite a few smart business decisions. In a panel discussion on success with students at the University of Washington's business school, the two billionaires pinpoint the best business decisions they've ever made.

Buffett says that his best business decision was simply starting a career in investing because he enjoys what he does. Luckily, says Buffett, this has worked out well for him.

"You'll see plenty of times when you get chances to do things that just shout at you," he says. "When that happens, you have to take a big swing."

Alluding to his own experiences as an investor, Buffett says that when these opportunities arise, you must act quickly. There's no time to be "reading a book on the theory of diversification," he says.

"When you find something where you know the business, it's within your circle of competence, you understand it, the price is right, the people are right," he says, "then you take your thumb out of your mouth and you barrel in."

For Gates, the best business decision he's made revolves around choosing the right people.

"Deciding to go into partnership with [Microsoft co-founder] Paul Allen is probably at the top of the list," he says.