3 healthy lunches that anyone can make for less than $7

Buying your lunch has its advantages. You can get some fresh air and skip the frantic meal prep the night before.

But the daily habit could be costing you thousands of dollars each year, and you're most likely consuming a lot of salt and other ingredients.

"Eating out in general and the cost of labor that goes into that food, it certainly adds up," chef Jason Roberts tells CNBC Make It.

Buying food and cooking it yourself is a lot better for your wallet, and your well-being, he says.

Roberts, who has worked with singer Pink, actors Keanu Reeves, Jeff Bridges and others, says that making even just a few meals for yourself each week will help you save money and feel more energized.



Here are three easy lunch recipes from his new book "Good Food Fast," that cost under $7 per serving: