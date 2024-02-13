Use these 3 simple steps to wash fruits and vegetables so they're safe to eat, says registered dietitian nutritionist

Fruits and vegetables are an essential part of the healthiest diets, but it's important to know that raw produce can expose you to harmful germs.

Consuming contaminated fruits and vegetables can increase your risk of developing foodborne illness, according to the Food and Drug Administration and there have been concerning outbreaks over the past few years from contaminated lettuce, spinach, tomatoes and cantaloupe.



The list of potentially harmful pesticides used to preserve produce have caused so much concern that there's an annual ranking of the produce with the most pesticides called the "Dirty Dozen."

"Just think of the journey that [fruits and vegetables] take from the farm, to the truck, to the grocery store, to the hands of other people that might have touched them and checked them for ripeness, and then your cart. That right there is a lot of transport," says Carissa Galloway, a registered dietitian nutritionist and a Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant and Personal Trainer.

"But also think about the different germs [and] pathogens that come in contact with them, as well as just the environment in which they're grown, things like dirt. We want to make sure that we get all of that off, so we're ingesting all the wonderful nutrition goodness, and not anything else."

To protect yourself from eating fruits and vegetables that are contaminated, the FDA strongly encourages you to clean your produce before eating them.

But what does properly cleaning your fruits and veggies entail? Here's what experts, including Galloway, suggest.