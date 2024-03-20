2024's 'Dirty Dozen': The 12 fruits and vegetables with the most pesticides—and tips for enjoying them safely

Fruits and vegetables are key components of a healthy diet, but it is just as important that they're safe to eat — meaning clean of dirt, grime and pesticides.

Each year since 2004, the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization that aims to make the environment healthier, ranks the non-organic produce with the most pesticides that they call The Dirty Dozen. The EWG analyzes data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.

"This year, EWG determined that 75 percent of all conventional fresh produce sampled had residues of potentially harmful pesticides," according to the EWG. "But for items on the Dirty Dozen, a whopping 95 percent of samples contain pesticides."

"Some pesticides have been linked in human studies with problems including miscarriages, birth defects, and learning or developmental disabilities in children," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Strawberries and spinach claimed the top two spots again on this year's list at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. And grapes jumped from No. 8 on the list in 2023 all the way up to No. 4 in 2024.