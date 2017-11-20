Why Lyft co-founder John Zimmer says he didn't take a salary for three years

Lyft co-founder John Zimmer knows that one the road to entrepreneurial success, there are detours.

In a recent episode of the "Success: How I Did It" podcast, Zimmer tells Business Insider U.S. Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell about the early challenges he and cofounder Logan Green faced when starting their company.

The duo linked up in 2007 when Zimmer saw a Facebook post that Green, who he didn't know at the time, had left on a mutual friend's page. The post mentioned that Green launching a company called Zimride, inspired by a recent trip to Zimbabwe during which he saw people sharing rides out of necessity. Zimmer asked the mutual friend to connect him with Green so he could learn more about the company.

After a meeting in New York, the two decided to go into business together.